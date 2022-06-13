Las Vegas police seek 2 men in homicide at 'apparent drug house' near Charleston, Cimarron

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for two men believed to be involved in a homicide at an "apparent drug house" in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home in the 8200 block of Ogee Drive at approximately 3:59 a.m., according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A man found laying inside the front door was pronounced dead by medical first responders.

Based on their investigation so far, police said it appears there was a knock on the door that morning, and one of the residents of the home opened the door.

"Two males forced their way into the residence and shot the victim," police stated.

Those men are believed to have left the area before officers arrived. According to police, they may have been driving a white or light-colored sedan.

The victim was not publicly identified as of this report and police said it would be up to the Clark County Coroner's Office to make his identification.

Officers asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the LVMPD homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.