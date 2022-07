LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 44-year-old Richard Cooper.

Cooper is described by police as a White male with brown hair and eyes. Cooper is also 6 feet tall and about 285 pounds.

According to police, he is wanted for battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who knows where Cooper might be is urged by police to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Information leading to his arrest could lead to a cash reward.