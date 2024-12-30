Las Vegas police searching for suspect in possible road-rage shooting that killed one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead in the central valley.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a shooting near South Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive.

The person reporting said that their friend had been shot in a vehicle and they were en route to UMC hospital, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers arrived at UMC and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the person reporting and the victim were traveling south on Jones. At some point, an argument with the driver of a dark-colored truck happened, and shortly after, shots were fired, hitting the victim.

The suspect then fled south on Jones.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.