Las Vegas police searching for suspect in early morning fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Las Vegas police are searching for someone possibly involved in an early morning shooting that killed one person.

Around 03:43 a.m. Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a can for gunfire in the 3900 block of Palos Verde Street.

When police arrived, they found a car in the road and man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Lt. Robert Price.

The victim was taking to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police learned the victim was seen with another person before the shooting, Price said.

Witnesses said they heard a pop and then saw the man running to his car, apparently bleeding, and the other person running south on Palos Verde.

The only description police where able to release about the person who fled was that she is a white woman.

Police ask that anyone with information contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

