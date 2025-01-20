Las Vegas police searching for hit-and-run suspect after crash kills one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for the car and driver involved in a reported hit-and-run Sunday evening.

It happened around 6:52 p.m. on North Eastern Avenue just south of East Owens Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A woman was crossing over Eastern, south of Owens, inside a marked crosswalk, police said.

A Nissan Maxima was heading north on Eastern, and authorities said the driver failed to yield to the person crossing the street.

The front of the Nissan hit the woman crossing the street, and the driver fled the area, police said.

The woman was taken to UMC Trauma Center by medical staff, but despite all life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 9th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2025. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department - Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3535 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.”