Las Vegas police search for woman, possible kidnapping victim

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for any information from the public that may help them find a woman who they say is possibly the victim of a kidnapping.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a woman was "battered and forced into a vehicle" by a man shortly before noon on June 8 at 3855 South Valley View Boulevard near Twain Avenue.

Officers believe the man involved might be her boyfriend.

The LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command asks anyone with information to contact Detective A. Rodefeld at (702) 828-1926 or A14915R@LVMPD.com and reference event number LLV210600034694.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersOFNV.com and reference LLV210600034694.



