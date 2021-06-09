Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police search for woman, possible kidnapping victim

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
LVMPD.png
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 02:28:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for any information from the public that may help them find a woman who they say is possibly the victim of a kidnapping.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a woman was "battered and forced into a vehicle" by a man shortly before noon on June 8 at 3855 South Valley View Boulevard near Twain Avenue.

Officers believe the man involved might be her boyfriend.

The LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command asks anyone with information to contact Detective A. Rodefeld at (702) 828-1926 or A14915R@LVMPD.com and reference event number LLV210600034694.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersOFNV.com and reference LLV210600034694.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH