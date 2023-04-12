Las Vegas police search for two vehicles involved in hit-and-run that left one pedestrian dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are on the lookout for two vehicles accused of hitting the same pedestrian and fleeing the scene on Tuesday night.

Initial reports say that the first collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. on North Nellis Boulevard, south of the intersection with Meikle Lane. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a male pedestrian was crossing North Nellis Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk when an unidentified white sedan struck the pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was projected to the south and onto the roadway, where he was subsequently struck again by an unidentified gray sedan. Both vehicles failed to stop to render aid and fled the scene.

Responding to emergency medical services determined the male pedestrian was beyond medical resuscitation and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The pedestrian's death marks the 32nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.