Las Vegas police search for suspect involved in East Charleston shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on East Charleston.

On June 30, 2022, patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, who was then transported to the hospital and treated.

Detectives located surveillance video of the suspect fleeing the area. The suspect is a Black male adult, wearing all black clothing and white fingerless gloves.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please call Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702 828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.