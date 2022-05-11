Watch
Las Vegas police search for suspect in shooting near Charleston, Rainbow

FILE - Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Posted at 1:45 PM, May 11, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard (between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive) at 11:53 a.m.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found a man who'd been shot. He was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center in "unknown condition," according to information provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

"The suspect is currently outstanding," police stated. "This is an ongoing investigation."

