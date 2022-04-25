Las Vegas police search for gunman after gas station shooting near Sahara, Arville

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for person responsible for a shooting at a gas station in the area of Sahara Avenue and Arville Street on Monday.

According to police, the suspect fled the area before officers arrived in the 4300 block of West Sahara Ave., just after 9:25 a.m.

One person was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center to be treated for injuries. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing, and Metro Police officials did not immediately provide any additional information about what happened or the person they're looking for.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can make a tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.



