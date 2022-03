LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Police are looking for a person with a firearm in the are of Sahara Avenue and Lindell Road on Thursday afternoon, police said.

There are no reported injuries, and the individual was outstanding as of 4 p.m.

Police were notified of a person with a firearm in the 5400 block of Sahara Avenue (between Decatur and Lindell) at approximately 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, they said.

They asked that citizens avoid the area as they search for the armed individual.