Jeremy Chen, KTNV
One person is recovering after a shooting at a shopping center near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue on Sunday, July 3, 2022, Las Vegas police say.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 11:15:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is recovering after a shooting at a strip mall in east Las Vegas on Sunday night.

It happened at the Smith's shopping center on Maryland Parkway and East Sahara Avenue, police confirmed just after 11 p.m.

Officers are looking for two male suspects, 13 Action News was told.

No additional information was immediately released. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

