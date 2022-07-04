LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is recovering after a shooting at a strip mall in east Las Vegas on Sunday night.

It happened at the Smith's shopping center on Maryland Parkway and East Sahara Avenue, police confirmed just after 11 p.m.

Officers with @LVMPD are investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. Happened at the Smith’s shopping center near Maryland and Sahara. Suspects still at large. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/wXijLpycFe — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) July 4, 2022

Officers are looking for two male suspects, 13 Action News was told.

No additional information was immediately released. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.