Las Vegas police say vehicle thefts on the rise across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning drivers about a rise in vehicle thefts across the valley.

Officers say they have seen a 26% increase in stolen vehicle cases compared to last year.

The Convention Center and Spring Valley Area commands have seen the biggest increases, according to authorities.

Officers say crooks are targeting older model Chevy Silverado and Tahoe models, Ford F-series trucks and Honda Civics and Accords.

Police remind drivers to never leave their keys in their car, hide any valuables, install a loud alarm and consider installing a kill switch.