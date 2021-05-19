Las Vegas police say T.I., wife not being investigated due to statute of limitations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka Harris are not being investigated in Las Vegas, according to police.

The two are facing sexual assault drugging and kidnapping allegations in Los Angeles.

11 people claim the rapper and his wife committed the alleged crimes dating back to the mid-2000s.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says someone filed a similar complaint here for the incident in 2010.

Police and the Clark County district attorney say the statute of limitations has passed so the local case was closed.

T.I. and his wife denied all allegations.