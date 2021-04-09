Las Vegas police say homeless man killed girlfriend during argument

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 8, 2021 at approximately 7:40 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Dispatch received a call of an unresponsive woman in the backyard of an abandoned house located in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue near D Street in the downtown area.

Arriving officers located the woman in the backyard and she was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Through the course of the investigation conducted by the LVMPD Homicide Section, it was determined the victim had been in an argument with her boyfriend, 47-year-old Armondo Washington. During the argument, Washington battered the victim with a blunt object.

Washington was taken into custody at the scene and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for Open Murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.