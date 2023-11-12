Las Vegas police say ex-boyfriend fled after stabbing man near Washington, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man died at UMC Trauma after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

Police said reports of the stabbing came around 1:57 a.m. in the 400 block of Harvard Street. This is near W. Washington Avenue and S. Decatur Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a male inside a residence suffering from stab wounds. Medical responded and transported him to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

An investigation by LVMPD's homicide section said the male stabbed was at a residence with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend entered the home and stabbed him.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said. "The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.