Las Vegas police say 41-year-old woman allegedly stole personal information for purchases

Las Vegas police arrested 41-year-old Tami Friend for allegedly stealing victims personal information at an assisted living facility for her own personal purchases.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 20:36:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 41-year-old woman for allegedly stealing residents' personal information at an assisted living facility.

Financial Crimes detectives arrested Tami Friend at her residence. She reportedly used this personal information for personal purchases.

During an investigation, personal information of additional elderly victims was found.

Metro believes there may be additional vulnerable victims. Anybody with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

