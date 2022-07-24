Watch Now
Las Vegas police respond to domestic violence call, SWAT responded

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 18:17:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police went to 1708 Otto Merida Avenue around 12:04 a.m.

Details of the call, according to police, said that the suspect threatened family members with a firearm inside the residence. Several family members fled the residence while the suspect fired several rounds.

Police said SWAT responded, and the suspect surrendered to SWAT without further incident.

Police said the suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and additional charges. No suspects are outstanding and no injuries were reported according to police.

