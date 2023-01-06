Las Vegas police respond to barricade situation involving wanted suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police were dispatched on Friday morning to the central Las Vegas valley to locate a wanted suspect.

According to a release, police say the suspect is believed to be armed and barricaded in an apartment in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.

Police say SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene and attempting to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

The area has been shut down by police and the public is advised to avoid the area between North 11th Street and Maryland Parkway.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.