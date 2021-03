LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a 110% increase in homicides for 2021 compared to the same time last year.

LVMPD reports 21 homicides in its jurisdiction across the valley so far, compared to 10 in 2020.

13 of the cases in 2021 were caused by gunshot, four from blunt trauma, two from sharp trauma and two others are pending, the report says.

READ MORE HERE