Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police release sketch in effort to identify body found on the side of I-15

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the interstate Sunday morning.

Around 7:26 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a body on the side of Interstate 15 near Hidden Valley Road.

When officers arrived they found a dead man near the off-ramp, and he appeared to have suffered trauma to his body and gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH