LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect accused of being involved in an August homicide in the east Las Vegas valley.

According to police reports, officers were dispatched on the morning of Aug. 4 to investigate an "unresponsive female" found "laying near a raised planter" on Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Medical personnel pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Las Vegas police investigate woman's death near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue

Police say there were no immediate signs of foul play, and the decedent was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

During an autopsy performed on Aug. 5, the coroner determined the female’s cause and manner of death to be a homicide.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives have identified the suspect as an "unknown race" male who is approximately 5’9”, 200 lbs., wearing a dark shirt, camo shorts and a blue hat.

WATCH: Las Vegas police release surveillance footage of suspect in August homicide

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.