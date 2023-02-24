Watch Now
Las Vegas police release photos of suspect accused of shooting two 'innocent bystanders'

Posted at 2:56 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 17:56:10-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of "shooting two innocent bystanders" in December.

According to a release, the incident took place on Dec. 30, 2022, in the 4500 block of E. Charleston Blvd, where two innocent bystanders suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" after being shot.

Police describe the suspect is a thin-built, black male, last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black pants, and a black beanie.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or event is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 725-217-8116. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

