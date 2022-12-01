Watch Now
Las Vegas police in barricade situation with reckless driver near strip

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on scene at Flamingo and Koval Lane Wednesday evening.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 19:42:21-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently in a barricade situation at Flamingo and Koval Lane Wednesday evening.

RTC said Flamingo and Koval Lane is closed both directions thru Howard Hughes Parkway.

RTC is encouraging drivers to take other routes.

At about 3:33 p.m., Las Vegas police attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a "suspicious vehicle" near Paradise and Winnick. Police said the driver began to drive recklessly and at times, drove on sidewalks.

No injuries have been reported at this time according to police.

"The vehicle is currently stopped near Koval and Flamingo and is being treated as a barricade situation," police said. "This incident is still ongoing and all the information provided is preliminary."

This story is developing. KTNV will post more information once available.

