Las Vegas police make arrest in deadly bus stop shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide detectives have identified 22-year-old John Kirby as a suspect in a bus stop shooting that took place on Oct. 10.

Police responded to a bus stop near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue after it was reported an argument on a bus led to a shooting when 3 men got off the bus.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the investigation showed the victim and 2 other men exited the bus at Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue to engage in a fight.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. Both males fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

LVMPD says Kirby was taken into custody on Oct. 14 without incident. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for murder.