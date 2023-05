LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a 36-year-old woman accused of "cutting off" her location monitor following several DUIs.

According to an official tweet on Thursday, LVMPD are asking for the public's help in locating Marion Reyes.

Police say Reyes was placed on location monitoring for her 7th DUI and has recently cut the device off.

Channel 13 has reached out to LVMPD for additional details, and will provide more information once it becomes available.