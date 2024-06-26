Las Vegas police looking for suspect who stole vehicle with child inside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside.

Investigators said the incident happened on Tuesday morning around 8:28 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Decatur Boulevard.

According to police, the juvenile and the vehicle were recovered a short time after the vehicle stolen.

The juvenile was unharmed.

Police said the suspect is still outstanding.

No further details, including a description of the suspect, have been released.

Channel 13 has reached out to LVMPD for more information.