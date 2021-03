LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot in a parking lot on Paradise Road near Desert Inn Road last night.

The person shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital where they later died.

Police are now looking for the shooter, whom they believe is a man in his 20s who met up with the victim in the parking lot.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the LVMPD.