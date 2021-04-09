Las Vegas police looking for possible stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for a stabbing on March 29.

Police received a call at 6:14 p.m. about a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Boulder Highway near Sandhill Road.

Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

During the investigation, gang detectives located surveillance video of the possible suspect.

He is 20 to 25 years old, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 150 pounds with mid-length, curly hair and a goatee.

The man was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, black and white checkered shorts, and a gray bandana around his neck.

Anyone with information should contact the Gang Investigations Unit at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

VIDEO OF POSSIBLE SUSPECT

