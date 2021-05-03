Las Vegas police looking for possible sexual assault victims after arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for possible sexual assault victims.

Detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 58-year-old Francisco Tovar-Lugo for sexual assault and open and gross lewdness on April 29. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of Tovar-Lugo or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.