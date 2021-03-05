Menu

Las Vegas police looking for person who strangled woman in Naked City neighborhood

Las Vegas police are looking for information in connection to the death of 41-year-old Tamika Williams of Las Vegas. Police say the deceased woman was found in apartment on West Baltimore Avenue near The STRAT hotel-casino in the neighborhood known as Naked City around 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:08:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for information in connection to the death of 41-year-old Tamika Williams of Las Vegas.

Police say the deceased woman was found in apartment on West Baltimore Avenue near The STRAT hotel-casino in the neighborhood known as Naked City around 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

The Clark County coroner says she was strangled and her death is listed as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

