Las Vegas police looking for armed man they say stole from local business

LVMPD
Posted at 10:42 PM, Mar 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man they say entered a business in the 2000 Block of S. Maryland Parkway near St. Louis Avenue on March 2 armed with a weapon.

Police say the man stole undisclosed items from the business/employees.

The actions of the suspect were captured on video surveillance.

Police described him as a Black male in his 30s, 5-foot 8-inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section, at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

