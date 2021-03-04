Las Vegas police looking for armed man they say stole from local business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man they say entered a business in the 2000 Block of S. Maryland Parkway near St. Louis Avenue on March 2 armed with a weapon.

Police say the man stole undisclosed items from the business/employees.

RELATED: OTHER CRIME NEWS

The actions of the suspect were captured on video surveillance.

Police described him as a Black male in his 30s, 5-foot 8-inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section, at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.