Las Vegas police looking for man they say pulled gun on store employee

LVMPD
Posted at 11:25 PM, Jun 29, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that on June 27 at about 11:30 p.m. the man in the surveillance photos entered a business near the intersection of Sierra Vista and University Center drives in Las Vegas.

Police say the man pulled out a weapon and forced the employee to give him money from the cash register.

They describe him as an adult man around six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black mask, dark-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD's Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

