Las Vegas police looking for man they say has robbed same business several times

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the past two months, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says several incidents of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Larceny have been committed by the same person to a business near the intersection of Decatur and Oakey boulevards.

Police say the man has stolen cash and/or merchandise in each incident.

LVMPD sent out a press release describing him as a Hispanic or Pacific Islander male adult about 6-foot-1-inches tall with a heavy build, with dark hair worn in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.