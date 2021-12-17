Las Vegas police looking for man they say committed an armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery at a business near the 8000 block of Farm Road on Dec. 15 at about 11:58 p.m.

Police say the man appeared to be 20-25 years of age, 120-125 pounds, 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants, black shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.