Las Vegas police looking for man suspected in several robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning in late February Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has committed several armed robberies in the northeast area of the Las Vegas valley.

Police say the man enters the business, produces a gun, and demands money from the register.

He is described as a Black male adult, approximately 20-25 years of age, 5 foot 10, medium build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.