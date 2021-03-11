Menu

Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police looking for man suspected in several robberies

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
300x200 (45).png
Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 02:09:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning in late February Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has committed several armed robberies in the northeast area of the Las Vegas valley.

Police say the man enters the business, produces a gun, and demands money from the register.

He is described as a Black male adult, approximately 20-25 years of age, 5 foot 10, medium build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018