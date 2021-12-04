Las Vegas police looking for jewel thief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help to identify a man they say is wanted for two grand larcenies from jewelry stores that occurred in early November.

During the events, the suspect entered the stores and posed as a customer. The suspect waited for an opportune moment and grabbed jewelry that had been taken out for customers and then ran out of the store.

The jewel thief fled the area in an older white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, police say.

He is described as a man in his mid-thirties, with tattoos on both of his upper arms.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is urged to contact the Convention Center Area Command Patrol Investigations Section by phone at 702-828-3205. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.