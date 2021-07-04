Las Vegas police looking for a man they say shot at store employee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say on July 1 at about 11:28 p.m., while attempting to steal merchandise from a business near the 500 block of East Oakey Boulevard a man pointed a firearm at an employee and fired off a round.

Police say the person was a man approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall with a thin build and dark beard, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, red shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.