Las Vegas police looking for 3 men who robbed business April 27

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for 3 men who robbed a business shortly after 1 p.m. April 27 near Westcliff Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say the en ran up to an employee and forced him to give them money.

Descriptions:

Person #1: black male adult, age 20-25, 5-feet 10-inches to 6-feet 3-inches tall, black hoodie, black gloves, black pants, black shoes, wearing a covid mask, armed with a weapon.

Person #2: black male adult, age 20-25, 5-feet 10-inches to 6-feet tall, dread locks, black hoodie, blue jean pants, white gloves, white shoes, wearing a covid mask.

Person #3: black male adult, age 20-25, 5-feet 10-inches to 6-feet tall, dread locks, white hoodie, black pants, black gloves, white shoes, wearing a covid mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

