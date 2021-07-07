Las Vegas police looking for 3 men in Razor who may have damaged rail car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating 3 men they believe damaged a rail car in the 8900 block of Kens Court.

Police say they were notified of a soybean oil spill at approximately 7:34 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of Wigwam Avenue and Westwind Road.

The men appear to be in their early 20s. They were in a Razor with black doors, blue fenders and a white roof.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD EAC Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-4809, or by email at EACPD@lvmpd.com To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.