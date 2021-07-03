Las Vegas police looking for 2 men they save committed several robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two men they say have committed several strong-arm robberies to businesses in the past several months in the valley.

They say both men range from 5-foot-6-inches to 6 foot tall and are in their late teens to mid-twenties, and have thin builds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.