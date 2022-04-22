Las Vegas police look for man who threw rock at 95-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in Las Vegas want to know who can help them identify a man who threw a large rock into a vehicle and injured two women.
It happened in east Las Vegas on Friday, April 15 at approximately 4:16 p.m., according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The two victims, one of whom is 95-years old, were traveling inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Pecos Road (near Washburn Road).
"For no apparent reason, an unidentified male threw a large rock through the vehicle window, injuring both victims," police said.
Investigators said the 95-year-old woman had "significant" injuries to her face and nose as a result of the attack.
Police shared surveillance video of the person they suspect is responsible. He is described as a white or Hispanic male, or medium build, with long, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan pants, and open-toed sandals.
Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the South Central Area Command at 702-828-8639. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.