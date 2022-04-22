Las Vegas police look for man who threw rock at 95-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in Las Vegas want to know who can help them identify a man who threw a large rock into a vehicle and injured two women.

It happened in east Las Vegas on Friday, April 15 at approximately 4:16 p.m., according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The two victims, one of whom is 95-years old, were traveling inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Pecos Road (near Washburn Road).

"For no apparent reason, an unidentified male threw a large rock through the vehicle window, injuring both victims," police said.

Investigators said the 95-year-old woman had "significant" injuries to her face and nose as a result of the attack.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Police in Las Vegas are looking for a man who they say threw a rock at and injured two women in the area of Pecos Road and Washburn Road on April 15.

Police shared surveillance video of the person they suspect is responsible. He is described as a white or Hispanic male, or medium build, with long, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan pants, and open-toed sandals.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the South Central Area Command at 702-828-8639. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.