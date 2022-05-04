Las Vegas police look for driver who hit and killed pedestrian, then fled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Spring Valley on Tuesday night.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at 8:48 p.m. on Decatur Boulevard, south of Harmon Avenue.

"Evidence from the scene and a witness statement indicate that a pedestrian was crossing Decatur Boulevard outside a marked crosswalk," police said in a press release.

The pedestrian was hit by a northbound vehicle that fled the collision scene after the impact. A witness described the vehicle as possibly a gray Dodge or Ram pickup truck with front end damage, police said.

First responders determined the pedestrian "was beyond resuscitation" and the person was not transported to a hospital.

Anyone with information that could help police apprehend the driver is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

"Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward," police said.

The pedestrian's death marks the 50th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2022.