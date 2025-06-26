LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are in critical condition Thursday after a stabbing in the northwest valley.

It happened in the 7300 block of West Centennial Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect remained at the scene, and police said both the victim and the suspect were taken to UMC with stab wounds.

Channel 13 had a reporter at the scene as authorities investigated:

Las Vegas police investigating stabbing in the northwest valley that hospitalized two

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this report as more information is made available.