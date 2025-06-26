LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are in critical condition Thursday after a stabbing in the northwest valley.
It happened in the 7300 block of West Centennial Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The suspect remained at the scene, and police said both the victim and the suspect were taken to UMC with stab wounds.
Channel 13 had a reporter at the scene as authorities investigated:
Las Vegas police investigating stabbing in the northwest valley that hospitalized two
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this report as more information is made available.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs granted special release to speak at prisoner rehabilitation event
Authorities investigating after man reportedly set fires in east Las Vegas
Father of missing Utah teen pleads for her safe return
[VIDEO] Shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard (May 17, 2025)
Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas
Woman 'violently ejected' from Trump Hotel Las Vegas, wrongful death suit says
Domestic dispute turns deadly after son stabs father, police say
LVMPD investigating 'suspicious' death in vacant lot near north end of the Strip
Police searching for bus assault suspect
LVMPD investigating reports of Teslas being set on fire