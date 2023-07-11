Las Vegas police investigating shooting that left man dead Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a man who died west of the Strip Monday night.

Police are on scene at the 3000 block of Arville Street intersecting Flamingo Road.

Police said officers received a call of a man who had been shot at around 10:35 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found a male victim lying on the ground," police said. "Paramedics arrived and began chest compressions."

However, police said the man died and no suspect is in custody.

KTNV is headed to the scene and will provide more information as police release them.