Las Vegas police investigating shooting death in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the central valley Tuesday morning.

It happened near the corner of W Charleston and Jones, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price said that around 4:15 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call that someone had been shot in a parking lot in the area.

When officers arrived, Price said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. When medical personnel arrived at the scene, they declared the victim dead.

Price said authorities learned that the man was standing in the parking lot near the trunk of his vehicle when what appeared to be a sedan pulled into the parking lot. Price said it appeared the man and the people inside the car had a conversation, and then the people in the car pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Price said the vehicle was last seen fleeing north on Jones Boulevard.

Authorities do believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should reach out to LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-383-5555.