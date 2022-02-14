Las Vegas police investigating homicide scene on Valley View Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon on Valley View Boulevard.

Authorities say around noon they received a call that a man had been shot at a warehouse in the 4600 block of Valley View Boulevard, near Harmon Avenue.

A warehouse employee came outside and noticed a man trying to steal his car. That employee fired two shots and hit the man, according to police.

The person suspected of trying to steal the car was pronounced dead. And the employee was being questioned by police but has not been arrested.