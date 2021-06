LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Angela Robin Street near U.S. 95 and Gowan.

Police say they found a man who had been shot several times when they arrived upon the scene.

That man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

It is not known at this time why the man was shot.

The Clark County coroner will release the man’s name at a later date.