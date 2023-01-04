Las Vegas police investigating homicide near Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near South Bermuda Road and Pilot Road on Wednesday morning.

Police have blocked off the entirety of Pamalyn Avenue from Bermuda Road to Caballo Street until the investigation is completed.

Lieutenants on the scene say they will provide additional information in the next hour. KTNV has crews on the scene and will provide information as it comes in.

heavy police presence @ a business park near harry reid international airport…police blocking a small street off bermuda rd. pic.twitter.com/1mfviz9L7x — rachel moore (@rachelann_moore) January 4, 2023

