Las Vegas police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run near Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive.
Monday night around 8:38 p.m., Metro police said they responded to the area after receiving reports that a person was found unresponsive behind a business.
At the scene, patrol officers said they found evidence that the person was hit by a vehicle. Medical responded but the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Metro said the suspect did not remain on scene and the vehicle is unknown at this time.
This article will be updated as more information is made available.
